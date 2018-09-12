President Donald Trump sparked a backlash on Tuesday after he claimed his administration did “the best job” in dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the 2017 monster storm that battered Puerto Rico and left almost 3,000 people dead.
“I think that Puerto Rico was an incredible unsung success,” Trump said during a FEMA briefing about Hurricane Florence, which is forecast to hit the Carolinas later this week.
However, Trump was panned on social media for the slow-moving federal response following Maria, including by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz:
Trump simply does not get it. Thus his neglect towards Puerto Rico cost about 3,000 lives. Unfortunately, it seems he will never get it.— Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 11, 2018
Governor Rosselló of Puerto Rico issued statement responding to Pres Trump calling the Federal response to the hurricane disaster there last year "incredibly successful" pic.twitter.com/CZwX2VePe3— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 12, 2018
Mr. President: How the FUCK is a reported death toll of 2,975 Americans in Puerto Rico (that's right, AMERICANS!) an "incredible, unsung success"?— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 12, 2018
You promised to clean the swamp but instead made it a cesspool. Disgusting. These lives are in your hands.
45 is still out here saying that since Puerto Rico is an island and it was hard to get to. Well the Middle East is thousands of miles away but this country has no problem bombing these countries in hours if they deem it necessary for "national security"— Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) September 11, 2018
I feel so much better about #HurricaneFlorerence hitting the Carolinas knowing Trump is totally prepared like he was in Puerto Rico!! pic.twitter.com/D3mgb4viat— Drew (@drewlou102) September 11, 2018
#TrumpIsUnfit just stated on CNN that his administrations handling of last year’s Puerto Rico hurricanes was “incredibly Successful”! He is not aware of 3000 deaths? Rest assured, he also stated we are ready for #HurricaneFlorerence— Ken (@KenAtl) September 11, 2018
Many people said thanks, except for everyone in Puerto Rico.— Joe (@JMoy53) September 11, 2018
Leave it to Trump to make a mockery of #911Day and 3,000 dead in Puerto Rico all in one day.— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 11, 2018
if Puerto Rico was an "incredibly successful" response, those people in NC are really screwed— Philip Ashford (@philash14) September 11, 2018
Trump actually still is boasting of his response to #PuertoRico. Shameful! 😱— Peggy Harper (@Sunshinetgo) September 11, 2018
💔#Maria
#3000
Trump is bragging about his handling of Puerto Rico.— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 11, 2018
3,000 people DIED. What an awful human being.
Folks, @realDonaldTrump is delusional. The response to Puerto Rico was an absolute failure. And it still is. https://t.co/poFM1OqL69— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 11, 2018
Trump is speaking about #Florence now and can’t help but pat himself on the back about #PuertoRico again and talk about how this storm will be BIG AND WET! He’s such a intellect. What a moron. Listening to him is a total joke.— evie ღ (@eviebauer727) September 11, 2018
"I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful," POTUS says when asked about the lessons of Hurricanes past. "I actually think it was one of the best jobs that's ever been done....Puerto Rico was an incredible unsung success."— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 11, 2018
Death toll was 2,975 https://t.co/BDB1M82gDY
"I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful," Trump said speaking about lessons from hurricanes. “I actually think it was one of the best jobs that's ever been done.”— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 11, 2018
Citizens in hurricane alley: Think about that. Puerto Rico is his gold standard for emergency relief efforts.
No, @realDonaldTrump. When you realize that more people died in Puerto Rico than in any other natural disaster in US history, as consequence of slow emergency response, it was incredibly sad.— 🇺🇸Primo Pedro🇵🇷 (@FuegoGallo) September 11, 2018
You can't call a scenario where 3,000 people die "successful." No matter what you did, or in this case didn't do. #PuertoRico— Amee KavaNope Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 11, 2018
Does he think talking about Puerto Rico and his great job helps him? Pathetic. You absolutely flunked Puerto Rico FYI. Do you have paper towels ready? Too later!— Joanne Cecere (@CecereJoanne) September 11, 2018
Try unsung tragedy. Roughly as many Americans died because of Trump's failure in Puerto Rico as died on 9/11.— Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) September 11, 2018
Just another example of this administration's indifference to brown people's humanity.
Puerto Rico responds. "Where?" pic.twitter.com/JiyD0vBiXY— Semi (@Mrsemipro) September 11, 2018
Hold on now...Puerto Rico was an 'unsung success' because of you...Mr. Trump?? No...let me correct you on that one...YOU threw rolls of paper towels...@Bethenny had plane after plane and ship after ship go in with supplies, food, and gift cards. SHE CARED...YOU DID NOT. #Bstrong— Tammy Darnell (@Austintammy4) September 11, 2018
