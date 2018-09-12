POLITICS
Donald Trump Sparks Backlash With 'Unsung Success' Boast About Puerto Rico

Trump drew ire for bragging that his administration did "the best job" in dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Maria last year.
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump sparked a backlash on Tuesday after he claimed his administration did “the best job” in dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the 2017 monster storm that battered Puerto Rico and left almost 3,000 people dead.

I think that Puerto Rico was an incredible unsung success,” Trump said during a FEMA briefing about Hurricane Florence, which is forecast to hit the Carolinas later this week.

However, Trump was panned on social media for the slow-moving federal response following Maria, including by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz:

