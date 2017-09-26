POLITICS
09/26/2017

Tweeters Tear Into Donald Trump For 'Blaming' Puerto Rico Over Maria Devastation

"When people said you should talk about Puerto Rico, this is not what they meant."
Twitter users are accusing President Donald Trump of blaming Puerto Rico for the humanitarian crisis unfolding there in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Instead of urging his followers to donate to Puerto Ricans in need, Trump decided to use the microblogging service on Monday night to comment on the island’s debt and infrastructure problems.

With many of the island’s 3.4 million residents without power or clean water, many people online suggested Trump was blaming them “for their own misfortune.”

And they were quick to call him out on his comments:

