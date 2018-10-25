Shocking Supercut Shows Trump Encouraging Violence Again And Again And Again

“No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control,” Trump said on Wednesday.

But a Mashable supercut of Trump on the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016 highlights some of his other comments.

“Maybe he should have been roughed up,” he said of a protester who was reportedly beaten at a rally.

In another, he said he’d like to punch a protester in the face.

And in one notorious incident, he promised to pay the legal bills of anyone who physically attacked a protester at one of his rallies.