Shocking Supercut Shows Trump Encouraging Violence Again And Again And Again

President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced violence after a bomb scare that targeted top Democratic figures, but a resurfaced video shows him encouraging supporters to “knock the crap” out of protesters and hecklers at his events.
“No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control,” Trump said on Wednesday.
But a Mashable supercut of Trump on the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016 highlights some of his other comments.
“Maybe he should have been roughed up,” he said of a protester who was reportedly beaten at a rally.
In another, he said he’d like to punch a protester in the face.
And in one notorious incident, he promised to pay the legal bills of anyone who physically attacked a protester at one of his rallies.
See the supercut in the video above.