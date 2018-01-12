Celebrities are angrily calling out President Donald Trump’s reported description of Haiti and nations in Africa as “shithole countries.”
Movie stars, comedians, musicians, chefs and late-night talk show hosts condemned Trump over his comments, which he reportedly made during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers on Thursday.
According to The Washington Post, Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” as he pushed against reinstating protections for immigrants from those areas. Trump then suggested the U.S. welcome more immigrants from countries like Norway.
Musician John Legend used Twitter to call Trump a “racist,” chef José Andrés said the people of Haiti deserved an apology and TV personality Jerry Springer indicated Trump was putting “our own citizens in danger”: