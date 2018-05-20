Trump: 'Real Americans' Should Get 'Tough' On Russia Probe

President Donald Trump attacked the credibility of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation once again on Sunday, encouraging Republicans and “real Americans” to start “getting tough” on the federal probe.
In a flurry of tweets, Trump bashed the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, claiming it’s a “scam” that has cost nearly $20 million. Five days earlier, Trump tweeted it cost $10 million; the new reference may include the amount his own budget set aside for the probe for the 2019 fiscal year.
As he has before, Trump accused the probe’s investigators of being biased against him, claiming they were “13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats.” He failed to mention Mueller is a Republican. In another familiar pattern, his tweets fixated on Hillary Clinton and her 2016 presidential campaign associates.
Trump’s latest Twitter rant against the Mueller investigation follows a damning report published Friday by The New York Times about Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, and his August 2016 meeting with an envoy representing the crown princes of United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The envoy offered to help the Trump presidential campaign, according to the Times.
Trump and his legal team have repeatedly called for an end to Mueller’s investigation, which entered its second year this month. Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to lead the Russia investigation after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey a year ago this month.
Trump’s tweets Sunday mark his latest efforts to undermine the Justice Department and the U.S. intelligence community ― a tactic he has used repeatedly since several federal agencies jointly determined the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in order to help Trump win.
“As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State,” Trump tweeted in March. “The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime.”
Despite Trump’s repeated attacks, the majority of Americans have said they support Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, according to a poll conducted in April by The Washington Post and ABC News.