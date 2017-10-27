Donald Trump Met Reporters' Kids, And It Was More Trick Than Treat

Trump pointed at the pool and asked the kids, “Do you know who they are? They are the friendly media.” He comforted one young girl, who was clearly a little nervous and crying. And he maintained a playful banter with the kids and the media.

“These are beautiful, wonderful children,” he said, turning to the kids. “Are you going to grow up and be like your parents? Mmm, don’t answer that. It can only get me in trouble. You have wonderful parents, right?”

....

“You get treated better by the press than anybody in the world, right?” he said, again eliciting laughter.

“Well, congratulations, folks. You did a good job,” he said to the reporters.

Trump motioned toward the kids.

“Here, you did,” he said.

Trump then pointed at himself.

“I wouldn’t say you did very well here,” he said. “But really beautiful children.”