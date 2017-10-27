Donald Trump Met Reporters' Kids, And It Was More Trick Than Treat

President Donald Trump briefly met with children of the White House press corps on Friday as part of a Halloween celebration, and things got weird pretty quickly.
The costumed kids were invited to the Oval Office before trick-or-treating in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Trump, ever eager to criticize the press, seized the opportunity to make fun of their parents.
“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” Trump said, according to a pool report of the event. “How the media did this, I don’t know.”
More from the pool report:
Trump pointed at the pool and asked the kids, “Do you know who they are? They are the friendly media.” He comforted one young girl, who was clearly a little nervous and crying. And he maintained a playful banter with the kids and the media.
“These are beautiful, wonderful children,” he said, turning to the kids. “Are you going to grow up and be like your parents? Mmm, don’t answer that. It can only get me in trouble. You have wonderful parents, right?”
....
“You get treated better by the press than anybody in the world, right?” he said, again eliciting laughter.
“Well, congratulations, folks. You did a good job,” he said to the reporters.
Trump motioned toward the kids.
“Here, you did,” he said.
Trump then pointed at himself.
“I wouldn’t say you did very well here,” he said. “But really beautiful children.”
Trump also handed out candy to the children, and commended them for not having “weight problems.”
“Who likes this?” he asked. “Well, you have no weight problems. That’s the good news, right?”
Watch the moment below:
CONVERSATIONS