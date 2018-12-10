Conservative Columnist Has A Wild Prediction For Trump's Final Minutes In Office

What will President Donald Trump do when it’s time to leave office?
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said she doesn’t believe Trump can pardon himself, and if he tried he could face prosecution after leaving office in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Rather than take a chance, he could make a last-minute move to protect himself if he is replaced by a Democrat after the next election.
“I would predict here on MSNBC that when Trump leaves office he will resign the presidency 10 minutes before Mike Pence leaves office, allowing Pence to pardon him if there is not a Republican president to follow him,” Rubin said on “AM Joy” on Sunday.
See the full panel discussion, led by Jonathan Capehart, in the clip above.
(h/t Raw Story)