“I’d have to say to him, ‘Mr. President, I understand what you wanna do, but you can’t do it that way. It violates the law, it violates treaty.’ He got really frustrated,” Tillerson said. “I think he grew tired of me being the guy who told him, ‘You can’t do that.’”

Tillerson also noted that Trump didn’t like to read.

Trump apparently wasn’t happy with the criticism. On Friday, he started out by praising Tillerson’s successor, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, before quickly launching into a diatribe against Tillerson on Twitter: