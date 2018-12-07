President Donald Trump seems to be a bit miffed at former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
On Thursday, Tillerson told CBS News that he constantly had to tell the president no to things that are against the law.
“I’d have to say to him, ‘Mr. President, I understand what you wanna do, but you can’t do it that way. It violates the law, it violates treaty.’ He got really frustrated,” Tillerson said. “I think he grew tired of me being the guy who told him, ‘You can’t do that.’”
Tillerson also noted that Trump didn’t like to read.
Trump apparently wasn’t happy with the criticism. On Friday, he started out by praising Tillerson’s successor, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, before quickly launching into a diatribe against Tillerson on Twitter:
“Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State”
Just as Trump was quick to pounce on Tillerson’s comments, Twitter users were quick to jump on the president for his.