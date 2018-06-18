Theatergoer Holds Up 'Trump 2020' Flag At Robert De Niro's 'Bronx Tale'

This wasn’t in the script.

An audience member held up a “Trump 2020” banner at a Broadway performance of “A Bronx Tale” on Saturday ― perhaps to hit back at the musical’s co-director, Robert De Niro, for his repeated “fuck you” at President Donald Trump during the recent Tony Awards.

The “Keep America Great” sign went up during curtain calls, prompting a strong online response from “A Bronx Tale” hair and makeup supervisor Brian Strumwasser, who reported that the patron was “removed.”

PA Wire/PA Images As the cast from "A Bronx Tale" took the curtain call, an audience member raised the banner.

“Whoever the low life scum bag who thinks it’s ok to post their political views at a Broadway show and disrespect everyone there who paid to watch a show that is ALL ABOUT INCLUSION was thankfully removed from the theater Saturday night,” Strumwasser wrote on Instagram. He invited Trump to the show “to learn what racism is and how we deal with it.”

Strumwasser included a photo tweeted by theatergoer Joe Del Vicario, who wrote: “The times we live in.”

De Niro, an outspoken critic of the president, said during this month’s Tonys: “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

Trump responded on his way home from the North Korea summit in Singapore: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’”

New York theater has served as an off-script political platform before. In November 2016, “Hamilton” cast member Brandon Victor Dixon called out audience member Mike Pence, then the vice president-elect, after the curtain call. Dixon read a statement saying cast members were“alarmed and anxious” that the new administration would not protect Americans’ rights.