President Donald Trump kickstarted his weekend by launching a blistering Twitter attack on Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, of which Tester is the ranking Democrat, was probing allegations that White House physician Ronny Jackson had created “a hostile work environment,” which included the improper dispensation of medications and “excessive drinking on the job.”

Trump called on Tester to resign on Saturday morning after the Secret Service said it had no record of an alleged drunken incident that helped to sink Jackson’s nomination to become Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

....great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

On Tuesday, the committee postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearings. Jackson withdrew his nomination on Thursday, citing how the “false allegations have become a distraction for this president” among his reasons.