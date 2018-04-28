President Donald Trump kickstarted his weekend by launching a blistering Twitter attack on Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).
The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, of which Tester is the ranking Democrat, was probing allegations that White House physician Ronny Jackson had created “a hostile work environment,” which included the improper dispensation of medications and “excessive drinking on the job.”
Trump called on Tester to resign on Saturday morning after the Secret Service said it had no record of an alleged drunken incident that helped to sink Jackson’s nomination to become Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
On Tuesday, the committee postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearings. Jackson withdrew his nomination on Thursday, citing how the “false allegations have become a distraction for this president” among his reasons.
Trump similarly rebuked Tester on Thursday, saying he thought it would “cause him a lot of problems in his state.” Tester is yet to respond to Trump’s Twitter rant.