Trump Personally Phoned Roseanne Barr About Her Ratings

Tuesday’s premiere of the rebooted “Roseanne” TV series was a ratings hit.

And President Donald Trump reportedly couldn’t wait to congratulate the show’s star Roseanne Barr on its runaway success.

Trump personally phoned Barr Wednesday to salute the ABC sitcom hitting 18.2 million viewers, according to The New York Times.

Trump also reportedly thanked Barr, who plays Trump-supporter Roseanne Conner in the show, for her real-life support.