President Donald Trump on Monday denied having ever worked for the Russian government after a report published last week indicated the FBI opened an investigation in 2017 into whether he had been an agent of the Kremlin.

He tore into a reporter for asking about the alleged probe, which was first reported by The New York Times on Friday.

“I never worked for Russia,” Trump said. “Not only did I never work for Russia, but I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question. Because it’s a whole big fat hoax. It’s just a hoax.”

President Trump slams a reporter who asks if he worked for Russia: “I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anybody. I never worked for Russia. … I think it’s a disgrace that you even ask that question.” pic.twitter.com/XJXjLLnI7Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2019

Trump raised eyebrows on Saturday after he called into Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News show and did not specifically deny he was ever a Russian agent.

Pirro, a friend of the president, asked if he had ever worked for Russia. Trump said her question was “the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked.”

“I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written, and if you read the article you’ll see that they found absolutely nothing,” the president told Pirro.

FBI investigators opened the inquiry days after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, according to the Times. Comey had been leading the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to take over the investigation into Russian interference, as well as the inquiry into whether Trump had either knowingly or unwittingly worked to help the Kremlin, the Times reported. Mueller is also investigating whether Trump obstructed justice.

No evidence has emerged publicly to suggest Trump was in contact with or took direction from Russian officials.