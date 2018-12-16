Donald Trump Whines Over 'Unfair' Coverage On NBC, 'Saturday Night Live'

Sounds like President Donald Trump didn’t enjoy this weekend’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The president on Sunday blasted NBC and its iconic sketch comedy show as “spin machines.” He questioned the legality of what he called “unfair news coverage” on certain TV networks ― a baseless claim that appeared to fly in the face of First Amendment protections.

“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” Trump tweeted. “It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal?”

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether Trump planned to pursue legal action, and a representative for NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president fired off his anti-media tweet hours after this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” aired. The episode featured a spoof of “It’s a Wonderful Life” that imagined what life would be like without Trump in the White House.

In the sketch, Alec Baldwin revives his legendary portrayal of Trump, who wishes he had never been president. Clarence the angel (Kenan Thompson) grants him a fresh reality in which everyone seems happier. But “Trump” ultimately decides to be president again.

Trump regularly attacks the “mainstream media” as the “enemy of the people” and often labels negative news coverage of his presidency as “fake news.” He’s made it abundantly clear he doesn’t approve of Baldwin’s impression.