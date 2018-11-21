COMEDY
11/21/2018 09:45 am ET

Donald Trump Has Saudi Arabia's Back In Chummy Jim Carrey Cartoon

The president's embrace of the regime even after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi gets mocked in the actor's latest political art.
By Ron Dicker

Actor and political artist Jim Carrey isn’t keen on President Donald Trump’s cozy relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

“The Mask” star posted a cartoon Tuesday on Twitter showing the president with his hand on the shoulder of a man who appears to be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a dump truck unloads a pile of cash in the background.

“Tres Sheik,” reads the caption. 

Trump on Tuesday pledged his loyalty to Saudi Arabia even if the crown prince ordered last month’s killing of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi, a critic of the regime. On Wednesday, the president thanked Saudi Arabia for low oil prices.

While Carrey’s artwork seems to show Trump and MBS as buds, the president said in his statement on Tuesday, “Our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

And we already know what Carrey thinks about anything Trump says.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
