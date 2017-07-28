Donald Trump Says Senate Let America Down With Its Health Care Vote

President Donald Trump reacted to the Senate vote on a “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act by saying that the lawmakers who voted against the bill “let the American people down.”

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Senators voted on a less-than-desirable bill with hopes that the House would agree to go into a conference committee to help iron out the details of a better bill. The move follows seven years of GOP promises to repeal Obamacare.

The bill went down with a 49-51 vote after three Republican senators, including John McCain of Arizona, voted against it. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also voted no.

Trump has repeatedly put pressure on Republicans to repeal Obamacare, saying earlier this week he thinks they “have not done their job” on the issue. He jokingly threatened Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price while speaking at the annual National Scout Jamboree on Monday, saying he’d fire Price if he couldn’t “start our path toward killing this horrible thing known as Obamacare.”

Win McNamee via Getty Images President Donald Trump

Trump has repeatedly promised to replace Obamacare with “something terrific” while offering few details on what that something could be.

The president once even argued that lawmakers should “let Obamacare fail,” despite some studies that have signaled the insurance markets are stabilizing, though many problems remain.