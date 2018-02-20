Trump Claims He 'Never Met' Woman Accusing Him Of Sexually Assaulting Her In Trump Tower

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in Trump Tower, tweeting that he had “never met” her.

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

....cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Trump appeared to be referring to Rachel Crooks, one of the 21 women to have accused him of sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, The Washington Post profiled Crooks, who is running for state representative in Ohio.

“It all happened at Trump Tower,” Crooks told the Post. “I had just moved to New York, and I was working as a secretary for another company in the building. That’s where he forced himself on me.”

Crooks first publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct as part of an October 2016 report in The New York Times. She said Trump kissed her without her consent in 2006 when she was a 22-year-old receptionist for the investment firm Bayrock Group, located at Trump Tower in New York City.

“It was so inappropriate,” Crooks told the Times. “I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that.”

Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Never happened!” Trump tweeted Tuesday about the accusation. “Who would do this in a public space with live security ... cameras running. Another False Accusation.”

Trump dismissed ever kissing an accuser in “the lobby of Trump Tower,” though Crooks alleged he “forced himself” on her outside the Bayrock offices on the building’s 24th floor.

Crooks said she quickly alerted her family about the “weird incident.”

“Hey Ma, my day started off rough … had a weird incident with Mr. Trump,” Crooks said in an email to her mother, according to the Post.

In a separate email to her sister, Crooks allegedly wrote: “I must just appear to be some dumb girl that he can take advantage of … ugh!”

Crooks replied to Trump’s tweet on Tuesday with one of her own, encouraging the release of hallway footage from the day of the alleged encounter.

Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself. https://t.co/ir7EEKoXRU https://t.co/GmkkZ5jUc7 — Rachel Crooks for Ohio (@RachelforOhio) February 20, 2018

Representatives for both Crooks and the White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond about whether it has video footage from the date and location of the encounter.