President Donald Trump continued to insult and criticize Haiti and African nations while denying he called them “shithole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers on Thursday.

In tweets posted Friday, Trump denied using that language during the meeting, but did say the language he used was “tough.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Sadly, Democrats want to stop paying our troops and government workers in order to give a sweetheart deal, not a fair deal, for DACA. Take care of our Military, and our Country, FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

He later tweeted that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians.”

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) confirmed Trump made derogatory remarks during the Thursday meeting, calling his comments “hate-filled, vile and racist.”

“I’ve seen the comments in the press,” Durbin said. “I’ve not read one of them that’s inaccurate.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper suggested Trump may have tweeted the latter denial because he only referred to African nations as “shithole countries” while discussing the diversity visa lottery and merely questioned why “we need more Haitians” in America during a separate part of the conversation.

First, when talking about “temporary protected status” countries as part of the immigration deal it was mentioned that Salvadorans, Hondurans and Haitians have that status. 3/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2018

“Haitians?” the president said. “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out” —- meaning take them out of the deal.



4/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2018

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump asked, before suggesting the U.S. should welcome more immigrants from countries like Norway, according to people in the room.