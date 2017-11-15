People online tore into President Donald Trump after he appeared to offer his condolences on Twitter about the wrong mass shooting.

On Tuesday night, Trump posted this message:

May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

The deadly incident at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, took place on Nov. 5. So it appears Trump ― or a staffer ― mistakenly resent a tweet his account shared in the aftermath of that attack:

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

...Or, Trump meant to comment on Tuesday’s shooting at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School in northern California which left at least four people dead and several injured, but he included the wrong town in his post.

The tweet was timestamped at 11:34 p.m. and remained live as of early Wednesday morning.

People online were quick to express their anger over the blunder:

Did u just copy & paste this & forget to change the city? — Name cannot be blank (@cadillaccannon) November 15, 2017

My God be with the people of [insert next mass shooting location here]. The FBI and Law Enforcement *have* (correct grammar mine) arrived. #GunControlNow #TrumpIsAMoron — kim (@hopewell711) November 15, 2017

The President of the United States is tweeting at midnight about the wrong mass shooting and it's like the 500th most insane Trump story of the week. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 15, 2017

No way. I thought people were joking. Donald Trump actually did tweet about the wrong mass shooting. Good lord. I know he's not the brightest, but it's wild we have such a big issue that POTUS can mix up the tragedies. pic.twitter.com/ec9ho0gUsJ — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) November 15, 2017

Trump just tweeted again about the church shooting in Sutherland Springs. The 1st tweet was the day of the event, 9 days ago. Is this his shooting tweet template? He forgot to change the location to today's shooting: California. pic.twitter.com/IToC7UXkyP — Shannon Ritenour (@ShannonRitenour) November 15, 2017

Jesus, he copy pasted his response to a mass shooting and forgot to change the location.



What a clown.



And, the FBI and Law Enforcement HAVE arrived. https://t.co/dM6kdu3fzL — Jason McMillan (@Jason_McMillan7) November 15, 2017

For god's sake, we had a TOTALLY DIFFERENT mass shooting today, in Northern California. Can you make an effort to keep up with the carnage #ThoughtsAndPrayers, please?



Also: *have* arrived — Kristi (@vbosch) November 15, 2017

1. We have too many mass shootings. ONE is too many.

2. That's no excuse for a POTUS confusing them. Carelessness is callousness.

3. Trump's done nothing to address root causes. His presence exacerbates the crisis. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) November 15, 2017

Donald's template for a white male shooter, usually with history of domestic violence:

May God be with the people of <City, State>. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived. — Mother Resister 🗽⚖️✊🏻 (@MotherResister) November 15, 2017

You are the worst. The shooting today was in Northern California. I hope that the FBI and law enforcement arrived in Texas earlier than today — M Sherrill (@m_sherrill) November 15, 2017

The FBI and Law Enforcement are slow. Your tweet verifies that it is time for #GunControlNow. — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) November 15, 2017

May God be with the people of Bowling Green. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived. — Laura Meacham Keane (@lauramkeane) November 15, 2017

May God be with the people in the War of 1812. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived. https://t.co/0jEYQwbsmo — sarah amy harvard 💫 (@amyharvard_) November 15, 2017

Your president can’t even use proper grammar .. “The FBI and law enforcement HAVE arrived.” https://t.co/CajWiDMhO7 — ThatBish. (@JaideKennedy) November 15, 2017

“The FBI and law enforcement have arrived.” Why is the correct usage of grammar beyond the reach of this man?! — Kathy (@sweethomekate) November 15, 2017

Sutherland Springs must be hard to find, since it took 9 days for the FBI and Law Enforcement to arrive. https://t.co/IHdcbWT8NS — Reggie Martin 🇺🇲🇨🇦 (@unrealReg) November 15, 2017