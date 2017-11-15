People online tore into President Donald Trump after he appeared to offer his condolences on Twitter about the wrong mass shooting.
On Tuesday night, Trump posted this message:
The deadly incident at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, took place on Nov. 5. So it appears Trump ― or a staffer ― mistakenly resent a tweet his account shared in the aftermath of that attack:
...Or, Trump meant to comment on Tuesday’s shooting at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School in northern California which left at least four people dead and several injured, but he included the wrong town in his post.
The tweet was timestamped at 11:34 p.m. and remained live as of early Wednesday morning.
People online were quick to express their anger over the blunder:
