Yet another old tweet by President Donald Trump is coming back to haunt him.

As Trump comes under fire for a series of ignorant statements he made about the devastating wildfires in California, an old tweet went viral again.

The 2015 message was a complaint about a PSA starring Smokey Bear:

Who is paying for that tedious Smokey Bear commercial that is on all the time - enough already! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2015

It’s not clear which commercial Trump was referring to.

Smokey Bear is the National Park Service’s longtime mascot that was created to promote wildfire awareness, warning campers and hikers that “only you can prevent forest fires” and “only you can prevent wildfires.” He’s often been used to teach sound camping habits, such as campfire safety, as well as warning against carelessness, like tossing cigarettes.

Trumps’s resurfaced tweet generated a surge of new replies:

Oh holy mother of God. This is a real tweet. — Golgatha Blues (@riteofshiva) November 18, 2018

Lol your tweet was from Jan 7 2015 But nonetheless Smokey Bear will out do Trumpy Bear any day. At Least Smokey Bear puts out messages of Safety, you put out messages of hate — Salem, Oregon (CWV) Weather (@WeatherSalem) November 18, 2018

Who paid for the political commercial you just made of the wildfires in California? — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) November 18, 2018