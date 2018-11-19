MEDIA
Donald Trump's Old Feud With Smokey Bear Comes Back To Burn Him

An old Trump tweet complaining about a "tedious" Smokey Bear campaign isn't aging very well.
By Ed Mazza

Yet another old tweet by President Donald Trump is coming back to haunt him. 

As Trump comes under fire for a series of ignorant statements he made about the devastating wildfires in California, an old tweet went viral again. 

The 2015 message was a complaint about a PSA starring Smokey Bear:

It’s not clear which commercial Trump was referring to.  

Smokey Bear is the National Park Service’s longtime mascot that was created to promote wildfire awareness, warning campers and hikers that “only you can prevent forest fires” and “only you can prevent wildfires.” He’s often been used to teach sound camping habits, such as campfire safety, as well as warning against carelessness, like tossing cigarettes.

Trumps’s resurfaced tweet generated a surge of new replies:  

