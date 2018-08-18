President Donald Trump used Twitter to tear into social media companies Saturday morning, claiming they were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”
But he does have a solution. Sort of. And it involves both sides.
Trump tweeted that “too many voices are being destroyed, some good and some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen.” So, he added: “Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!”
Trump accused social media giants of “closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.”
“Censorship is a very dangerous thing & impossible to police,” he added, before embarking on a now familiar rant about “fake news” CNN and MSNBC — which he admitted to sometimes watching, but “just with a grain of salt.”
Trump did not reference any person in particular in his tirade against the tech companies, although a host of them have in recent weeks banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his website Infowars from their platforms.