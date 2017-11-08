Trump Plugged His Golf Resort In A Speech Before The South Korean Legislature

President Donald Trump plugged one of his golf resorts in a formal speech to the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday.

“Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth,” Trump said during his speech in Seoul. “In fact ― and you know what I’m going to say ― the Women’s U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer.”

The event in August was won by Sung Hyun Park, who was 23 at the time and has since become the first rookie to top the LPGA’s world rankings.

Trump also mentioned how a number of other South Korean golfers finished near the top of the rankings at the event, drawing cheers from the nation’s lawmakers.

“Congratulations,” Trump said. “That’s really something.”

Trump hasn’t shied away from mentioning the business interests of himself and his family while president.

In August, at a news conference where he blamed “both sides” for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the president mentioned Trump Winery.