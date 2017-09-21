'South Park' Finally Attacks Trump Again, Focusing On North Korea

“We decided to just kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours,” Parker had said of the Trump administration in February. Later the duo clarified that they might occasionally have a Trump storyline, but didn’t want to focus on the president as much as they did last season, during which they repeatedly addressed the election and Trump’s subsequent win.

In any case, Trump is back, but a bit different than before. The “South Park” parody of the president looks and talks like Donald Trump, but isn’t called “Donald Trump.” Because in 2015, the character Mr. Garrison raped and killed the show’s version of Trump, who was somehow president of Canada at the time. And then Mr. Garrison assumed Trump’s identity and became president in the U.S. (The show often asks viewers to just roll with the absurdity).

Season 21′s president (it’s unclear what has happened to Mr. Garrison, or if the remaining character has just taken off his glasses) hasn’t physically shown up in “South Park” yet, but his words still dominated the episode as he repeatedly tweeted antagonizing statements about North Korea.

The episode seems to at least partly be a response to Trump’s address to the United Nations on Tuesday, when Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea and called leader Kim Jong Un a “rocket man.” After the season premiere last week, in which “South Park” tried to have a relevant take on the uprise of white supremacist marches without mentioning Trump, Stone and Parker might be course-correcting by acknowledging that Trump is still on most Americans minds and a part of these problems.