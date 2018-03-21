President Donald Trump returned to Twitter with yet another typo-laden post early Wednesday morning.
Trump wrote two tweets to take aim at special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The president quoted an op-ed piece by Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who claimed Trump was “right in saying that a special counsel should never been appointed,” in the posts:
But Trump’s first tweet contained so many errors that he was forced to delete the message and post again.
Trump spelled “whether” wrong, used the word “the” twice in a row and repeatedly referred to the special counsel as “special council.”
Second time around, Trump still managed to get the “special counsel” spelling wrong. It also meant his posts are now out of sync on his timeline.
Dictionary.com was quick to explain the nature of Trump’s grammatical error:
Other tweeters also mocked the president as the term “Special Council” trended worldwide: