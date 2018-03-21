President Donald Trump returned to Twitter with yet another typo-laden post early Wednesday morning.

Trump wrote two tweets to take aim at special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The president quoted an op-ed piece by Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who claimed Trump was “right in saying that a special counsel should never been appointed,” in the posts:

...there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

But Trump’s first tweet contained so many errors that he was forced to delete the message and post again.

Trump spelled “whether” wrong, used the word “the” twice in a row and repeatedly referred to the special counsel as “special council.”

“Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Second time around, Trump still managed to get the “special counsel” spelling wrong. It also meant his posts are now out of sync on his timeline.

Dictionary.com was quick to explain the nature of Trump’s grammatical error:

Council: An assembly of persons convened for consultation.

Counsel: The advocate or advocates engaged in the direction of a cause in court.

Special Counsel: Bob Mueller https://t.co/mLUgVUIFA7 https://t.co/ohQBKHQLVF — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 21, 2018

Other tweeters also mocked the president as the term “Special Council” trended worldwide:

*counsel*, dude. https://t.co/vtt2dQsswL — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 21, 2018

Someone is up early at the White House.... (Spell check may be sleeping in because of the snow...) https://t.co/RmJOzd0EFD — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 21, 2018

Attempt #2: Trump fixed a few typos but still thinks the Special Counsel is a Special Council. Just amazingly dumb. pic.twitter.com/gYJZWQJeZp — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 21, 2018

Live look at a meeting of the special council: pic.twitter.com/jrchsSWXtg — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 21, 2018

If you thought Trump University, Trump Vodka, Trump Airlines, Trump Steaks, Trump Magazine, Trump Casinos, Trump Mortgage, Trump Beverages, Trump Network, Trump Game, Trump Radio, etc. were bad, wait until you see Trump Spelling.



“Special Council” — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 21, 2018

Jedi Council, Special Counsel. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 21, 2018

Before I reclaim my time, let me just point out that a Special Council is not the same as a Special Counsel. And you have the audacity to accuse others of having a low IQ? Yikes. — Robert Mitchell (@RLM_3) March 21, 2018

Is the Special Council like the Jedi Council? You might want to seek advice from your counsel on this. pic.twitter.com/QSKsdjq2d0 — John Matuszek (@mongotooz) March 21, 2018

The Special Council is a unit of the Space Force. https://t.co/26bVFcsd20 — Kathleen Harris (@ktdharris) March 21, 2018

No it’s not Special Council

Trump is so dumb

He’s unfit to serve

A subhuman crumb

His weight is a lie

And so’s his I.Q.

He’s a danger to all

To me and to you

Corruption and treason

Violence and hate

Mueller WILL get him

Oh yes. We can’t wait! #WorldPoetryDay #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/rIwvtzFl5d — PassMeAPickle (@CeeLeeMusic) March 21, 2018

Dear Donald, it’s the Special Counsel, not the Special Council. A council is a group of people, like a student council. A counsel is a lawyer, like the people you hire to pay off porn stars. https://t.co/UxCC7wzdZD — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 21, 2018