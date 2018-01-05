Donald Trump’s feud with ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon escalated late Thursday when the president bestowed a disparaging nickname upon his former staffer.
Trump continued with his fierce criticism of Bannon, over the derogatory remarks his former ally reportedly made about the administration in Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury, by calling him “Sloppy Steve” via Twitter:
It predictably sent fellow tweeters into overdrive as the term “Sloppy Steve” trended around the world.
Some users chided Trump for childish name-calling while others ranked the insult among POTUS’ offensive monikers for his other political enemies.
A sampling of the responses are below: