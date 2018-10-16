President Donald Trump called Stormy Daniels “Horseface” on Tuesday, continuing his longtime pattern of attacking women’s appearances.
The president made the offensive remark in a tweet celebrating a federal judge’s decision to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against him brought by Daniels, a porn star who has alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted, apparently referring to attorney Michael Avenatti. “She knows nothing about me, a total con!”
Daniels fired back at Trump minutes later, saying he had again demonstrated his “incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter.”
“Game on, Tiny,” she tweeted, a possible reference to the size of Trump’s penis, which she compared to “the mushroom character in ‘Mario Kart’” in her recent memoir, Full Disclosure.
Avenatti blasted Trump as a “disgusting misogynist” and “an embarrassment to the United States” over his degrading comments toward Daniels.
“Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are,” Avenatti tweeted. “How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”
Trump, who has claimed “nobody has more respect for women” than he does, has repeatedly mocked women’s appearances. He targeted MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski in June 2017, claiming to have seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”
A representative for first lady Melania Trump, whose “Be Best” campaign focuses on anti-cyberbullying efforts, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.