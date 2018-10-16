President Donald Trump called Stormy Daniels “Horseface” on Tuesday, continuing his longtime pattern of attacking women’s appearances.

The president made the offensive remark in a tweet celebrating a federal judge’s decision to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against him brought by Daniels, a porn star who has alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted, apparently referring to attorney Michael Avenatti. “She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Daniels fired back at Trump minutes later, saying he had again demonstrated his “incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter.”

“Game on, Tiny,” she tweeted, a possible reference to the size of Trump’s penis, which she compared to “the mushroom character in ‘Mario Kart’” in her recent memoir, Full Disclosure.

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Avenatti blasted Trump as a “disgusting misogynist” and “an embarrassment to the United States” over his degrading comments toward Daniels.

“Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are,” Avenatti tweeted. “How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump - tens of millions of Americans are tired of your fraud, lies, and corruption. They are equally tired of your attacks on women, especially the ones who you have had sex with while cheating on your wives. We (and the UN) are laughing AT YOU, not with you. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Trump, who has claimed “nobody has more respect for women” than he does, has repeatedly mocked women’s appearances. He targeted MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski in June 2017, claiming to have seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Trump on Stormy Daniels: "Horseface."



On Carly Fiorina: "Look at that face. ... Would anyone vote for that?”



On Jessica Leeds: "She would not be my first choice -- that I can tell you."



On Mika Brzezinski: "Bleeding badly from a facelift."



On Alicia Machado: "Miss Piggy." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018