04/04/2018 05:54 am ET

Graphic Street Art Of Trump Shooting Schoolchildren Sparks Outcry

"People can't handle the truth, especially when it's painted out in a picture for them."
By Lee Moran

Mystery surrounds who is behind an Alabama mural that depicts President Donald Trump carrying out a mass shooting outside a school.

An anonymous street artist painted the piece on the wall of an empty downtown lot in Florence on Sunday night. The mural showed Trump pointing a handgun at a group of bloodied schoolchildren and featured the pro-gun control #NeverAgain hashtag.

It’s not something that we want to have to see every day,” Sarah Shirey, who owns Turbo Coffee opposite the mural, told WHNT-TV.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt also described the imagery as “disgusting,” per WAAY-TV.

On Twitter, the work was praised:

On Tuesday, city workers painted over the mural, which was on private property, with the land owner’s permission.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
