Graphic Street Art Of Trump Shooting Schoolchildren Sparks Outcry

Mystery surrounds who is behind an Alabama mural that depicts President Donald Trump carrying out a mass shooting outside a school.
An anonymous street artist painted the piece on the wall of an empty downtown lot in Florence on Sunday night. The mural showed Trump pointing a handgun at a group of bloodied schoolchildren and featured the pro-gun control #NeverAgain hashtag.
“It’s not something that we want to have to see every day,” Sarah Shirey, who owns Turbo Coffee opposite the mural, told WHNT-TV.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt also described the imagery as “disgusting,” per WAAY-TV.
On Tuesday, city workers painted over the mural, which was on private property, with the land owner’s permission.