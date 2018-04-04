Graphic Street Art Of Trump Shooting Schoolchildren Sparks Outcry

Mystery surrounds who is behind an Alabama mural that depicts President Donald Trump carrying out a mass shooting outside a school.

An anonymous street artist painted the piece on the wall of an empty downtown lot in Florence on Sunday night. The mural showed Trump pointing a handgun at a group of bloodied schoolchildren and featured the pro-gun control #NeverAgain hashtag.

Graffiti of Trump involved in school shooting shocks the city of Florence https://t.co/f1M9amJV6z pic.twitter.com/3FXDXK1buI — WHNT (@whnt) April 3, 2018

“It’s not something that we want to have to see every day,” Sarah Shirey, who owns Turbo Coffee opposite the mural, told WHNT-TV.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt also described the imagery as “disgusting,” per WAAY-TV.

On Twitter, the work was praised:

This is where I live.

This article is not an accurate depiction of how people think and I personally celebrate this mural!

But the article is a good example of fake news.

.

Graffiti of Trump involved in school shooting shocks the city of Florence https://t.co/IDDGOlf0xl via @whnt — (((Incontrovertible)))❄ (@CherokeeLair) April 3, 2018

People can’t handle the truth, especially when it’s painted out in a picture for them. — Colby Colburn (@CColburn25) April 3, 2018

The people that have expressed more concern for the anti-Trump graffiti in Florence than they have the actual school shootings ARE THE PROBLEM. — Milly Baine (@reallymilly) April 4, 2018