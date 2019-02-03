President Donald Trump’s famous orange-tinted tan is the result of “good genes,” a senior Trump administration official told The New York Times.

The official, who spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity, was interviewed as part of an examination published Saturday of how the president maintains his carrot-colored complexion throughout the winter.

Aside from his genetic makeup, Trump relies on a powder (translucent, not bronzer, the Times noted) to achieve the look he wants ahead of TV appearances, the unnamed official said.

Ousted White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote in her 2018 memoir Unhinged that Trump uses a tanning bed daily. She claimed a White House usher was fired over her mishandling of the transportation of his tanning bed to the White House.

Two senior White House staffers denied the existence of such a machine, according to the Times. The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Read the Times story here.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have had a field day picking apart the “good genes” claim.

No lie is too small. A senior Administration official says that Trump’s Rothko Orange glow is the result of “good genes”.



In the Pale of Winter, Trump’s Tan Remains a State Secret - The New York Times https://t.co/9LiJ4eHUSe — Richard Stanislaw (@richstanislaw) February 3, 2019

Trump’s two spray tan techs are both named Gene. — M.E. Brannan (@mebrannan) February 3, 2019

Trump’s spray on tan is such a small thing, but it’s such a big lie for the White House to claim it’s the natural result of “good genes.” Tangerine is not among the natural skin shades, and natural skin color does not come with tan lines, or missed spots on ears or around eyes. pic.twitter.com/Pejf0ZY3aR — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 3, 2019

trump’s claim that his tan comes from “good Genes” makes a lot more sense when you see this rare colorized photo of his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/Yt1A3QpLgA — Joel Lolar (@Joel_Lolar) February 3, 2019