President Donald Trump dubbed himself a “Tariff Man” in a series of tweets about U.S. trade negotiations with China on Tuesday:
The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018
......on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018
....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018
.....But if a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign. Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018
And, inevitably, it caught the eye of late night TV hosts.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined Trump as “the superhero you never knew you needed.”
On #LSSC tonight: The superhero you never knew you needed. pic.twitter.com/jlVMPHqJdn— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2018
Colbert also used his monologue to pick apart the name:
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” referenced music legend Elton John’s “Rocket Man” hit:
🎵 And I think it's gonna be a long long time— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 4, 2018
'Till touch down brings me round again to find
I'm not the man they think I am at home 🎵
Oh no no nohttps://t.co/H2mj2tZeYQ
“The Late Late Show” host James Corden suggested Trump had spelled “terrible” wrong:
Other tweeters, including former vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), also chimed in:
Tariff Man’s super power is he can convince blue-collar workers it isn’t his fault when they lose jobs because of his trade war. https://t.co/rA2H4qqgI8— Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 4, 2018
⠀ 🤠— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 4, 2018
💲💲💲
💲 💲 💲
👇 💲💲 👇
💲 💲
💲 💲
👢 👢
howdy. i'm the Tariff Man https://t.co/dfnMvvX1w6
I’m sorry Stan Lee didn’t live long enough to create Tariff Man— Evan Smith (@evanasmith) December 4, 2018
Tariff Man,the worst superhero ever, raises your taxes and ruins our economy.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 5, 2018
🦸🏼♂️🦸🏼♂️🦸🏼♂️🦸🏼♂️🦸🏼♂️ https://t.co/sxqQe2QxKW
Tariff Man, Tariff Man— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 4, 2018
Does whatever a POTUS can
Lays a tax, any size
Brags in tweets, the market dies
Look out! Here comes the Tariff Man pic.twitter.com/PYdtmo4VQx
Causing the stock market to tank with bad tweets is Tariff Man's superpower pic.twitter.com/duvqiKE1SW— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2018
“Tariff Man” ??— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 4, 2018
Reminds me more of The Beatles’ “Nowhere Man”:
He’s as blind as he can be //
Just sees what he wants to see. https://t.co/cLfkxwd0aB
“I’m not calling you the tariff man.” pic.twitter.com/ysiOeuNAjA— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2018
Ladies, if he— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 4, 2018
- Talks about himself constantly
- Wanders away in the middle of conversations
- Obsesses about trade but doesn't seem to understand it at all
- Makes a fool of himself at the G-20
He's not your man. He's Tariff Man.
And I think it's gonna be a long long time— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 4, 2018
'Till I admit my econ is subprime
I'm not the man they claim I am at home
Oh no no no I'm a Tariff Man
Tariff Man!
Burning your 401(k) alone!
The Tariff Man Cometh. pic.twitter.com/vKM5KPnzTq— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 4, 2018
Marvel presents The Colluders...— Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 4, 2018
Trump: Tariff Man
Pence: Captain Homophobe
Melania: Birther Woman
Cohen: The Flipper
Manafort: Crime Bungler
Sarah Sanders: False Hood
Don Jr.: Kid Collusion
Ivanka: Sweatshop Queen
Eric: Brain-Drained
Kellyanne: Miss Information
Scraping the bottom of the comics bin, Disney to bring Tariff Man and Crime Son to their new streaming service. https://t.co/Gvsvzvznat— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) December 4, 2018
"I'm just not the hero type. Clearly. With this laundry list of character defects, all the mistakes I've made, largely public. ... The truth is... I am Tariff Man" pic.twitter.com/mCSYbiDAiC— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 4, 2018
Everyone is making the wrong joke the only right one is “Tariff Man, burning out his fuse up here alone” see you don’t even have to do much with it GOD— Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) December 4, 2018
