POLITICS
12/05/2018 04:03 am ET

Internet Goes Off On 'Tariff Man' Donald Trump: 'The Worst Superhero Ever'

Late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and James Corden all chimed in online – as did former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump dubbed himself a “Tariff Man” in a series of tweets about U.S. trade negotiations with China on Tuesday:

And, inevitably, it caught the eye of late night TV hosts.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined Trump as “the superhero you never knew you needed.”

Colbert also used his monologue to pick apart the name:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” referenced music legend Elton John’s “Rocket Man” hit: 

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden suggested Trump had spelled “terrible” wrong:

Other tweeters, including former vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), also chimed in:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Stephen Colbert James Corden Samantha Bee
Internet Goes Off On 'Tariff Man' Donald Trump: 'The Worst Superhero Ever'
CONVERSATIONS