What they eventually chose was about 94,000 seats short of the mark.

Trump’s Oct. 22 event for the senator he used to routinely mock as “Lyin’ Ted” will be held at the NRG Arena in Houston, which seats about 8,000. The Trump campaign told the Dallas News that no larger venues were available on that date.

That would presumably include Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field, home of the Aggies and the biggest stadium in Texas, with a capacity of more than 102,000.

Given the number of other large stadiums throughout in Texas, critics on Twitter were quick to mock Trump for falling so far short of the mark:

Having promised the biggest stadium in Texas for his Ted Cruz rally, Trump is instead delivering the third-largest event space in the NRG Park complex. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 16, 2018

BREAKING: Trump declares NRG Arena to be the largest in Texas. — Richard Frankel (@frankelrichard1) October 15, 2018

Low NRG? — Texas Chain Scott Massacre (@scottmbeggs) October 16, 2018

It's not even in the Top 5 for Houston. — Sean O'Leary (@stholeary) October 16, 2018

The facility serves as the primary horse competition facility for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. So appropriate given the amount of ______________ that will be spewed. pic.twitter.com/supTmnyLVL — An Old Dog (@carpediembud) October 15, 2018

If that little venue in Houston is the biggest stadium Trump could find, he needs to add blindness to those bone spurs already on his list. https://t.co/FoLD9OMh2n — Harold Cook (@HCookAustin) October 16, 2018

@realDonaldTrump Not only did you not get the biggest stadium in Texas, you didn’t even get the biggest venue in Houston. BTW....Houston overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton. 😂😂😂😂 #BetoForTexas https://t.co/beC3DgCSVx — Reba Strickland (@reba_strickland) October 16, 2018

The “biggest stadium in Texas” is Kyle Field, which seats 102,733.

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium seats 100,119

AT&T Stadium seats 100,000

NRG Stadium seats 71,995.



The Trump/Cruz rally will be held at NRG Arena, which seats only 8,000. 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/1pbxc1DSzF — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) October 16, 2018