As President Donald Trump visited Texas to stump for Sen. Ted Cruz, an old picture of the pair went viral again. And it was not for reasons Cruz would appreciate.

The September 2017 photo showed Cruz bowing his head as he shook hands with Trump, who was visiting the state after Hurricane Harvey. But to many, it also highlighted just how dramatically their relationship had changed. The two were bitter rivals for the presidential nomination in 2016, with Trump slamming Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted,” mocking the senator’s wife and falsely linking his father to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

When Cruz spoke at the Republican National Convention that summer, he didn’t endorse Trump.

Now, with Cruz firmly on Team Trump in an effort to obtain the president’s help in his reelection campaign, the old photo received new attention:

A photo for the history books: Ted Cruz, shown here giving his own spinal column to President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/pDyCDm5VGA — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) October 22, 2018

"What is your name?"

"Reek. My name is Reek." pic.twitter.com/3k1fy7tbZi — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 22, 2018

Who you want to be/Who you are pic.twitter.com/91t7HJv4or — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 23, 2018

“Thanks for nicknaming me Lyin Ted and calling my wife ugly and saying my dad helped kill JFK, sir. Did I mention I’m tough as Texas?” pic.twitter.com/OH8EsRBfxN — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 22, 2018

Trump: Bow before me, Ted.

Cruz: Yes, sir.

Trump: Good boy, Ted.

Cruz: Thank you, sir. pic.twitter.com/VaeqjhjFdi — Susan of Hell (@SusanofTexas) October 22, 2018

A man calls your wife ugly and accuses your father of murdering Kennedy, and then you invite him to campaign for you and bow before him. What a spineless weakling.



Is anyone less Texas than @tedcruz?https://t.co/tWz3b6yr3J — Wiley Cash (@WileyCash) October 22, 2018

After all the insults personally and to his family, Ted Cruz now bows down to Trump. What a pathetic capitulation. pic.twitter.com/tPJ5UjUJFv — David Roualdes (@droualdes) October 21, 2018

Ted Cruz bows in submission to Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/R1jxI7tcDP — Paul Klaene (@ncgentleman75) October 22, 2018