Just A Reminder Of What Donald Trump Really Thinks About Ted Cruz

That’s because Cruz and Trump have had a bitter relationship since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Not only did Trump often refer to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” during the primaries, he also falsely accused Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, of being a close associate of John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

Oh, and then there were the tweets, lots of them, condemning Cruz’s job performance.

Heading to the rally and want reading material? Here are some tweets that show what Trump really thought about Cruz, in those moments, at least.

First, it seems the president thought Cruz was a bad senator.

Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2016

Trump also had no problem insulting the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi.

Trump didn’t think Cruz was living up to the tenets of his faith.

How can Ted Cruz be an Evangelical Christian when he lies so much and is so dishonest? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2016

Trump also attempted to go “birther” on Cruz by pointing out he was born in Canada.

Why would Texans vote for "liar" Ted Cruz when he was born in Canada, lived there for 4 years-and remained a Canadian citizen until recently — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2016

The president also didn’t have much faith in Cruz’s ability to handle life’s challenges.