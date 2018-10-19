Just A Reminder Of What Donald Trump Really Thinks About Ted Cruz

President Donald Trump’s Houston rally on Monday for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) could be the most awkward family reunion ever.
That’s because Cruz and Trump have had a bitter relationship since the 2016 presidential campaign.
Not only did Trump often refer to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” during the primaries, he also falsely accused Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, of being a close associate of John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.
Oh, and then there were the tweets, lots of them, condemning Cruz’s job performance.
Heading to the rally and want reading material? Here are some tweets that show what Trump really thought about Cruz, in those moments, at least.
First, it seems the president thought Cruz was a bad senator.
Trump also had no problem insulting the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi.
Trump didn’t think Cruz was living up to the tenets of his faith.
Trump also attempted to go “birther” on Cruz by pointing out he was born in Canada.
The president also didn’t have much faith in Cruz’s ability to handle life’s challenges.