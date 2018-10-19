President Donald Trump has been dragged on Twitter over his upcoming rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) yet again, after it was moved to a larger venue.
Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed Thursday that ticket demand for Monday’s event at the NRG Arena in Houston, which seats about 8,000, had been so “HUGE and unprecedented” that the rally would now take place at the city’s Toyota Center (capacity about 18,000).
Folks online were quick to flag Trump’s summer boast that he would find “the biggest stadium” in the state to stump for Cruz:
Just as they did when the initial venue was announced, they reminded the president that the Toyota Center is still vastly smaller than Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field ― the largest stadium in Texas with 102,000-plus seats.
Trump was initially accused of hypocrisy over his “complete and total endorsement” of Cruz ― who is being challenged by Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke ― given his past insulting comments toward the senator, especially during the 2016 presidential primaries.