President Donald Trump sparked an immediate backlash on Twitter early Thursday after he thanked Saudi Arabia for helping lower global oil prices.
Hundreds of tweeters expressed incredulity at Trump’s post, which came a day after his bizarre statement that the U.S. would remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia ― even if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the brutal slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!” He followed up with this standard “Make America Great Again” post:
The issue of whether Trump’s tweet is factually accurate notwithstanding, some people online questioned why Trump picked out Saudi Arabia for praise. Others called out his enthusiastic comment for being wildly insensitive.