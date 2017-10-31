Donald Trump: The Cost of Doing Business

What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul?

The Republican Party has lost its soul. It has lost its conscience and lost the ability to tell right from wrong. My criticism of the Republican Party isn't over a particular policy or strategy implemented by Republican leadership. My criticism of Republicans is based on their enabling and empowering of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

We can debate whether trickle-down economics works until we're blue in the face. We can debate whether changes should be made to Obamacare or whether a full repeal is the smarter strategy. We can debate block grants and we can debate school vouchers, but what no one should debate is the permanent damage that the Republican Party has done to its brand and, more importantly, the country.

The Republican Party will have to pay a penance for defending a candidate who used nativist lies and economic insecurity to launch his campaign for the Presidency. The Republican Party will have to pay a penance for electing an candidate who knows nothing about anything, other than the sound bites that are spoon fed to him by his handlers. The Republican Party will have to pay a penance for wanting to beat Hillary Clinton (and by proxy, Barack Obama) so badly that they were willing to aid and abet a candidate that they knew had no business anywhere near the nuclear codes. The Republican Party will have to pay a penance for aiding Donald Trump in his quest to become President.

Republicans don’t get to wrap themselves in the flag after supporting this President. Refusing to leave your brothers in battle behind, after years of being tortured in Vietnam prisons is patriotic. Speaking up and refusing to stay while a member of your own party denigrates minorities and women is patriotic. Doing what is right when there is a political and personal cost is patriotic. Patriotism is loving your country in spite of its flaws, not ignoring them. Patriotism is calling is right down the middle, not pandering. What Republicans are doing is enabling the destruction of our political institutions.

Republicans are incapable of challenging the President when he violates our values and our norms. Republicans can call themselves "real Americans" and question whether coastal Americans love this country, but they do it while supporting a President who makes a mockery of the office and the people that the flag represents. If we are truly the Judeo/Christian nation that Republicans consistently say that we are, then Republicans may want to consider living up to those ideals.

I'm not sure what church Donald Trump grew up in, but in my church, Jesus Christ wasn't a "billionaire" real estate developer who measured his worth by the amount of money he made. I'm not sure what church Paul Ryan grew up in, but in my church, Jesus Christ didn't live in a golden tower while telling the sick and poor to lift themselves up by their own bootstraps. I'm not sure what church Mitch McConnell grew up in, but in my church, Jesus Christ didn't "joke" about assaulting women or give white supremacists cover by calling them "good people." So if the goal is to live up to his teachings, there is a lot of work left to be done.

At what point is enough, enough? At what point will the Republican Party stand up to Roy Moore, a Republican running for Senate in Alabama who has openly backed the idea of criminalizing homosexuality and shooting athletes who kneel during the anthem? At what point will the Republican Party stand up to Steve King, a Republican Congressman from Iowa whose comments on race have repeatedly drawn the support of White supremacist David Duke and Richard Spencer? At what point will the Republican Party stand up to Steve Bannon, a snake oil salesman who peddles in nativism, nationalism, and racism, marketed for mass consumption.

Less than a year into the President's first term, his campaign manager and deputy campaign manager are under indictment, one of his foreign policy advisors has pled guilty to lying to federal investigators, and there are legitimate questions about how high into the White House this investigation will go. Still, an overwhelming majority of Republicans have stood by the Presidents side. Still, they distract his supporters with long ago debunked conspiracy theories. Still, they attempt to impede the Mueller investigation by way of slander and disinformation. Still, they bend over backwards to turn the attention away from a President who refuses to acknowledge that Russia even interfered in our elections. Still, Republicans aid the President in normalizing abnormal behavior.

Republicans don't have to play games with the investigation. Every American should want to know what happened; regardless of political party. We should just want to know what happened. Period. We have already had a President that flouted the rule of law while calling himself the "law and order" President. Republicans should have learned their lesson the last time. But they didn't, all because, as Paul Ryan reminded us, they want "tax cuts".