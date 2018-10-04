TP or not TP? That is the question after President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One with something stuck to his shoe.

And to many, it looked like a trail of toilet paper following him from his limo up the stairs and to the door of the aircraft as he left Minneapolis on Thursday:

As if this entire presidency couldn’t be more bizarre...



Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. pic.twitter.com/Wg8D6AeP1Q — Philin' Myself (@MaltLiquorLogic) October 5, 2018

It’s not clear if it was toilet paper, a napkin or just a sticky and persistent piece of paper, but whatever it was detached itself from his foot at the top of the staircase:

KSTP

Soon the image of the unexpectedly adorned presidential shoe took off on social media, where many believe it to be TP:

We are all that toilet paper. https://t.co/CvJ50OOMZY — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 5, 2018

Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.



How the Found Fathers wanted it. https://t.co/5xApjFIso3 — Life Coach Killer (@GuadalahonkyToo) October 5, 2018

Okay, so this made my day: Trump boarding AF1 with toilet paper on his shoe. All is good in the world (for 30 seconds). https://t.co/wR0KQpMcZF — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 5, 2018

Trump is visiting Minnesota. It appears he has some toilet paper stuck on his shoe 😁happy rally pic.twitter.com/FmcHiTc1e3 — RonniF (@RonniBSN) October 4, 2018

If you haven't laughed yet today, here's a video of President Trump walking up the stairs to Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. While this isn't grounds for the #25thAmendment, it does fit the pattern of Trump just being a fucking idiot.pic.twitter.com/eYu8X7Uneg — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 📢 (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 5, 2018

Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe and my favorite part is that no one told him. pic.twitter.com/3nglVZdKVT — laney (@misslaneym) October 5, 2018

Today, the first holding of the Trump Presidential Library was safely brought aboard Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/zH1mD1593t — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 5, 2018

What looks like toilet paper is actually Trump’s soul fleeing his body. https://t.co/c4YoXU6ImJ — kirk murphy (@kirkmurphy) October 5, 2018

I told the world is laughing at @realDonaldTrump , especially this toilet paper is stuck to your shoes, SAD! — Princess Marilyn (@aslitself) October 5, 2018

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. pic.twitter.com/hLWrqKqsIK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2018