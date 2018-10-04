WEIRD NEWS
10/04/2018 11:28 pm ET

Trump Had Toilet Paper Or Something Stuck To His Shoe As He Boarded Air Force One

The president's foot had an unexpected hitchhiker.
By Ed Mazza

TP or not TP? That is the question after President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One with something stuck to his shoe. 

And to many, it looked like a trail of toilet paper following him from his limo up the stairs and to the door of the aircraft as he left Minneapolis on Thursday:

It’s not clear if it was toilet paper, a napkin or just a sticky and persistent piece of paper, but whatever it was detached itself from his foot at the top of the staircase: 

Soon the image of the unexpectedly adorned presidential shoe took off on social media, where many believe it to be TP: 

