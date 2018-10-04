TP or not TP? That is the question after President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One with something stuck to his shoe.
And to many, it looked like a trail of toilet paper following him from his limo up the stairs and to the door of the aircraft as he left Minneapolis on Thursday:
It’s not clear if it was toilet paper, a napkin or just a sticky and persistent piece of paper, but whatever it was detached itself from his foot at the top of the staircase:
Soon the image of the unexpectedly adorned presidential shoe took off on social media, where many believe it to be TP: