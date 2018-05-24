Trump Roasted For Rushing To Defend Tomi Lahren While Ignoring Real Victims

Trump’s tweet in support of Lahren came just days after the weekend brunch incident and shortly after she spoke out about it on “Fox & Friends.” But as many pointed out on Twitter, he never sent a tweet in support of James Shaw, the hero who stopped the Waffle House shooter. Four people were killed and several others injured in the attack in Tennessee last month, including Shaw, who grabbed the gun’s barrel, disarmed the shooter and chased him out of the restaurant ― an act credited with saving lives.