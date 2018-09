Well, we can’t say that we didn’t see this coming.

In one of the more bizarre responses from President Donald Trump to an anonymous opinion piece in The New York Times, the Twitter aficionado tweeted “TREASON?” on Wednesday evening.

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Undeniably vague and out of the blue, some users scrambled to figure out whether Trump was indeed asking a question or making some kind of admission.

No. “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” Article 3, Section 3 — Brian Schweitzer (@brianfreud) September 6, 2018

Oh... wait. Were you asking about your own actions? — Brian Schweitzer (@brianfreud) September 6, 2018

As the Twittersphere lit up, the tweet almost instantly became a meme.

TANNING BED? — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) September 6, 2018

Is it Treason’s Greetings or Season’s Treason?



I really wanna get my holiday cards right this year. — DrShark 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrShark) September 5, 2018