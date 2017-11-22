WEIRD NEWS
Internet Turns Donald Trump's Turkey Pardoning Into Tremendous Thanksgiving Meme

"President Trump didn’t pardon the whole turkey, just the white meat."
Be thankful for this meme of President Donald Trump pardoning his first turkey.

Trump did the honors for a bird named Drumstick and a friend Wishbone on Tuesday, and it wasn’t long before people online began commenting on and manipulating the images of the presidential Thanksgiving tradition in various amusing ways.

On Reddit, a so-called Photoshop battle blew up over one particular snap:

"Stovetop will not be pardoned this year, sorry folks — Kraft is a really great company. Most honest company."
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

Over on Twitter, some people imagined what Drumstick was thinking, while others questioned why Trump had opted to grant freedom to a white turkey:

