Be thankful for this meme of President Donald Trump pardoning his first turkey.
Trump did the honors for a bird named Drumstick and a friend Wishbone on Tuesday, and it wasn’t long before people online began commenting on and manipulating the images of the presidential Thanksgiving tradition in various amusing ways.
On Reddit, a so-called Photoshop battle blew up over one particular snap:
Over on Twitter, some people imagined what Drumstick was thinking, while others questioned why Trump had opted to grant freedom to a white turkey: