Be thankful for this meme of President Donald Trump pardoning his first turkey.

Trump did the honors for a bird named Drumstick and a friend Wishbone on Tuesday, and it wasn’t long before people online began commenting on and manipulating the images of the presidential Thanksgiving tradition in various amusing ways.

On Reddit, a so-called Photoshop battle blew up over one particular snap:

Over on Twitter, some people imagined what Drumstick was thinking, while others questioned why Trump had opted to grant freedom to a white turkey:

Pardoned Trump Turkey appeals pardon; requests “sweet relief of death” adding “you’re an embarassing moron”. pic.twitter.com/VKjp4YImoT — Larry Murphy (@LarryMurphyJr) November 21, 2017

why didn't the turkey do a backflip in trump's face we all wanted it so bad — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) November 21, 2017

happy turkey pardon day! pic.twitter.com/vZb6iOOmbk — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 21, 2017

Today: @realDonaldTrump pardons the #thanksgiving turkey.



Tomorrow: president Trump tweets about the "ungrateful turkey" should have thanked him for not being cooked!#TuesdayThoughts #turkeypardon — Alex Haditaghi (@Alexhaditaghi) November 21, 2017

To be fair, there could still be state crimes the turkeys have to answer for. — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) November 21, 2017

Just glad no one drove a MARTA bus in front of the turkey pardon ceremony. pic.twitter.com/KXIQPcNp4a — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 21, 2017

Trump is saying nicer things about Drumstick, a turkey, than any Dreamer he’s ever mentioned. #turkeypardon — Ana Breton (@missbreton) November 21, 2017

For Thanksgiving Donald Trump is going to pardon a turkey and then yell at it for 14 hours for not thanking him properly — elan gale (@theyearofelan) November 19, 2017

President Trump didn’t pardon the whole turkey, just the white meat. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 21, 2017