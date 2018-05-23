Donald Trump Tweet Rescues 'Roseanne' And Family In Season Finale

A tweet from President Donald Trump saved a struggling family on Tuesday ― in the sit-com “Roseanne.”

The show’s season finale featured a fictional state-of-emergency declaration from the president that bailed out the financially strapped Conners after a storm hit.

“The president spelled ‘Illinois’ wrong in his tweet, but it still counts, right?” Darlene (Sara Gilbert) cracked.

The Conners’ money woes hit a crescendo in the finale because Dan’s (John Goodman) business was faltering (as a debate about him perhaps using undocumented workers flourished) and Roseanne (real-life Trump supporter Roseanne Barr) needed knee surgery, according to several outlets. A previous episode revealed that Roseanne had become hooked on opioids to deal with the pain.

But just when it seemed their money woes would put them underwater, a storm hit to literally do the same.

But then came Trump’s order. A Federal Emergency Management Agency payment, Dan figures, will fund the basement repairs because he can do them cheaper himself and pay the deductible for Roseanne’s knee surgery.

Trump ― the Conners’ hero.

