The world’s most powerful man has once again proved he has the world’s thinnest skin.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted to gripe about comments retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal made Sunday to ABC News.
Asked whether he would work for the president, McChrystal, the former top commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, explained why he would not, calling Trump “shady” and “immoral.”
“It’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it,” McChrystal said, suggesting that the president has been, at times, “openly disingenuous on things.”
Trump didn’t take the criticism well, based on this reaction on Twitter.
As typically happens after one of Trump’s tweeted tirades, Twitter users were happy to pile on with lots of snark.
Some woman noticed Trump seemed confused about man’s best friend.
Others lamented the president’s lack of courtesy toward the military.
One man noted that when Barack Obama forced McChrystal to resign in June 2010, he didn’t actually treat the general like a dog.
Another guy struggled to understand Trump’s position.
Finally, one man came up with what he thought was a reasonable solution to settling the differences between Trump and McChrystal.