President Donald Trump went on an almost all-caps Twitter tear Saturday morning as he yet again criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.
“AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!” Trump wrote.
His claim that the investigation has already cost more than $30 million jars with this tweet from November, in which he claimed it had cost $10 million more:
Politifact estimates the current cost of the investigation to be around $27 million.
Trump’s all-caps tweet follows Friday’s filing of documents in court pertaining to Mueller’s probe — one of which related to the admission by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that he’d made payments, at Trump’s behest, to two women that Trump had allegedly had affairs with.
Trump railed against France, The Paris Agreement on combating climate change, the idea of a European military, NATO and Germany in other posts.
He also claimed, without offering any evidence, that protesters in Paris who are campaigning against President Emmanuel Macron and the country’s high taxes were chanting “We Want Trump!”