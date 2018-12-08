President Donald Trump went on an almost all-caps Twitter tear Saturday morning as he yet again criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

“AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!” Trump wrote.

His claim that the investigation has already cost more than $30 million jars with this tweet from November, in which he claimed it had cost $10 million more:

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Politifact estimates the current cost of the investigation to be around $27 million.

Trump’s all-caps tweet follows Friday’s filing of documents in court pertaining to Mueller’s probe — one of which related to the admission by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that he’d made payments, at Trump’s behest, to two women that Trump had allegedly had affairs with.

Trump railed against France, The Paris Agreement on combating climate change, the idea of a European military, NATO and Germany in other posts.

He also claimed, without offering any evidence, that protesters in Paris who are campaigning against President Emmanuel Macron and the country’s high taxes were chanting “We Want Trump!”

The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting “We Want Trump!” Love France. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018