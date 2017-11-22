President Donald Trump is being ridiculed after he pleaded for credit in the release of three college basketball players detained in China.

On Wednesday morning, Trump used Twitter to tell the whole world that HE was solely responsible for securing freedom for the UCLA athletes who were arrested earlier this month on shoplifting charges.

“IT WAS ME,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Trump also mocked LaVar Ball, whose son LiAngelo Ball was one of the trio and who has dismissed the president’s involvement in their release.

Ball is “just a poor man’s version of Don King” but “without the hair,” wrote Trump.

People on Twitter immediately seized on the seemingly immature nature of Trump’s posts, with many suggesting he was acting like a baby with the all-caps section of his response.

Some of the reaction included:

IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME!!!! MAMA!!!!! Me me me me me me me ME ME ME ME ME!!! — Fletcher Cartwright (@fletchlives74) November 22, 2017

Trump was like "IT WAS ME, IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qdx9A6kM9y — DiBiase (@Dibiase_ca) November 22, 2017

It was me ..... it is painful to watch this grown man's need for continuous recognition for anything he does. — Karen (@Pink22Karen) November 22, 2017

#tRUMP's #WednesdayWisdom:



I hereby declare that it wasn’t



the US Navy, USS Ronald Reagan,



or even a poor man’s Don King.



IT WAS ME! ALL ME!!! pic.twitter.com/84byYORgoE — Rick K. Reut (@RickReut) November 22, 2017

IT WAS ME! IT WAS ME! IT WAS ME!



Of course it was, sweetie. 🙄#POTUSTantrum pic.twitter.com/2rj0IuywJt — future 🦃 🦆🐔 turducken (@BlitzandGrins) November 22, 2017

It was me! It was me! Screams the egomaniac. Donald Trump is more of a poor man’s Don King as President. https://t.co/rA9Zdk7UQA — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) November 22, 2017

“It WAS ME!”- The President tweets with tears streaming down his face and snot coming out his nose — Bryant Crews (@JustFinesse28_) November 22, 2017

"IT WAS ME," screamed the mad king as he smugly smiled and rammed tax reform and the revocation of net neutrality down our throats. — M.O'Connell ✝ 🇺🇸 ❄ (@mocando) November 22, 2017

Remember that time bin Laden was taken out and Barack Obama took to twitter to yell “IT WAS ME”? pic.twitter.com/qBHw3Ye3DZ — Notorious D.A.B. (@DabAggin) November 22, 2017

Waaaahh, Waaaaahhh!! It was me, dammit, it was me!! You have to say 'thank you'! Quit denying me a thank you! Waaaahh, Waaaahh!! — Lonna Hollingsworth (@lonnajo9) November 22, 2017