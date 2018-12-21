The man who Donald Trump used to dictate his tweets to revealed his unsettling feeling when he realized Trump had figured out how to use Twitter all by himself.

“The moment I found out Trump could tweet himself was comparable to the moment in ‘Jurassic Park’ when Dr. Grant realized that velociraptors could open doors,” Justin McConney told Politico in an interview published Thursday.

“I was like, ‘Oh no,’” he added.

McConney, 32, explained how he first convinced Trump to take ownership of his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account in 2011, which until then had only been used to promote his books and business interests.

“I wanted the Donald Trump who is on Howard Stern, commenting on anything and everything,” McConney told Politico.

Back then, Trump would call up McConney — whose father worked for the Trump Organization and who served as its social media manager until 2017 — and dictate what he wanted to post.

That changed with this February 2013 tweet about actress Sherri Shepherd, which for the very first time emanated directly from Trump and his new Android phone.

Thanks @SherriEShepherd 4 your nice comments today on The View. U were terrific! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2013