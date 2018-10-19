The tweet came shortly after his rally in Montana where Trump boasted that border crossings were up because “I’ve created so many jobs.” Earlier this month, Trump accused Democrats of being an “angry left-wing mob,” and has repeatedly used the word “mob” to describe protesters. His anti-mob tweet went live shortly after he praised Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) as a “tough cookie” and “my kind of guy” for assaulting a reporter last year.