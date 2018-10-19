MEDIA
10/19/2018 05:23 am ET

Donald Trump’s Attempt At A Twitter Rhyme Backfires Spectacularly

The president tested out a new hashtag, but it didn't go as planned.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump tried out a new hashtag on Thursday night, firing off a tweet with a three-word rhyme: 

The tweet came shortly after his rally in Montana where Trump boasted that border crossings were up because “I’ve created so many jobs.” Earlier this month, Trump accused Democrats of being an “angry left-wing mob,” and has repeatedly used the word “mob” to describe protesters. His anti-mob tweet went live shortly after he praised Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) as a “tough cookie” and “my kind of guy” for assaulting a reporter last year.

Within minutes, Trump’s critics were out in force with three-word rhymes of their own:

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
