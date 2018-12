President Donald Trump became a Twitter laughingstock late Thursday with yet another typo.

Trump wrote “Boarder Security” instead of “border security” in a tweet in which he claimed, without offering any evidence, that Arizona was “bracing for a massive surge” of immigrants at “a NON-WALLED area.”

Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area. WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy and Chuck must approve Boarder Security and the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

The gaffe ― which is not the first of its kind ― inevitably came to the attention of other tweeters, who flooded Trump’s replies with images of, well, boarders:

Lookout! Here comes Boarder Security! pic.twitter.com/FGgzYGGpQP — Jennifer Ann Love (@JENNIFERANNL0VE) December 7, 2018

It's been three hours, and this tweet still says "Boarder Security" https://t.co/zO6IGjniQb — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 7, 2018

It's 'border'!!!! Not 'boarder'!!! How many times will you tweet this? — Nichola (@nilaree) December 7, 2018

Is #boardersecurity like an Air B&B thing? — DavidRoy (@davidroyintokyo) December 7, 2018

Does Boarder Security... make sure the boards are secure when you are building your wall ??? — Christopher Farley (@chrisfarley71) December 7, 2018

I’m for chuck and Nancy approving boarder security. It’s time we make snow boarders safe! — Dominic Christensen (@dchristensen) December 7, 2018

More "Boarder" Security? Let them wear helmets! #skateboarding — Luki Frieden (@LukiFrieden) December 7, 2018

Taking in boarders? — Nils Headley (@NilsHeadley) December 7, 2018

for god's sake ... you spelled it correctly the first time. pay attention, moran. pic.twitter.com/5ivoFfEOvP — snarl truth (@snarltruth) December 7, 2018