Donald Trump Says He Should Have Left UCLA Players Jailed In China

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he shouldn’t have helped orchestrate the release of three college basketball players from a Chinese jail after they were caught shoplifting last week.

The president accused LaVar Ball, the father of one of the players, of being “unaccepting” of Trump’s personal intervention in the matter.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Trump’s bitter remark comes just days after Ball downplayed the president’s role in securing the release of his son, LiAngelo Ball, and his son’s UCLA teammates, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

“Everybody wants to make it seem like [Trump] helped me out,” the elder Ball told ESPN on Friday. “I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him.”

The three players returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday after being accused of shoplifting from high-end stores during a trip to China. UCLA has suspended them from the team indefinitely.

On Wednesday, Trump slammed the players for not thanking him for his help, tweeting that they could have spent 10 years in jail. Hours later, the players apologized for their actions and expressed gratitude to Trump.