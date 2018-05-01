Protestors Want Green Day's 'American Idiot' To Top UK Chart For Trump Visit

Green Day’s seminal 2004 hit “American Idiot” could top the singles music chart in the United Kingdom this summer if an anti-President Donald Trump campaign continues to gain strength.

More than 14,000 have joined a Facebook page that calls on people to download the song between July 6 and July 12 ― days ahead of Trump’s visit, tentatively scheduled for July 13. The American rock band originally wrote “American Idiot” about former President George W. Bush.

If enough people buy the track or stream it online during that period, the old song may hit No. 1 in time for Trump’s visit to the U.K.

Check out the “American Idiot” music video here:

Organizers of the Facebook campaign described the effort as “a peaceful protest against a racist, misogynist, pussy-grabbing, elitist, healthcare-destroying, climate change-denying, bullshitting, backward, orange shitgibbon of an excuse for a man.”

Here a video detailing their protest:

Green Day has not yet commented on the campaign. But the group does have a history of bashing Trump.

The band changed the “American Idiot” song lyrics from “subliminal mind-fuck America” to “subliminal mind-Trump America” at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards. At the 2016 American Music Awards, the group added an extra line to the track “Bang Bang”: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

In the January 2017 music video for “Troubled Times,” Green Day showed a Trump-like figure spewing divisive rhetoric to crowds: