Trump Becomes First Sitting President To Address Anti-LGBT Event

President Donald Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to address the Values Voter Summit, an event sponsored by the Family Research Council, a group known for its anti-LGBT views.
The Values Voter Summit started in 2006 as a gathering for people who want “to preserve the bedrock values of traditional marriage, religious liberty, sanctity of life and limited government.”
During his remarks in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Trump spoke about the recent hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, as well as the shooting that occurred in Las Vegas.
Trump spoke at the event as a presidential candidate in both 2015 and 2016. Other speakers at this year’s event include Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka, who both previously worked as advisers to Trump.
