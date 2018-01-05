POLITICS
01/05/2018 03:41 am ET

Donald Trump’s Weird Video Briefing Becomes Bonkers New Meme

"Leaning hard into the 1984 vibe here."

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump is being mercilessly mocked after he appeared via a taped video message at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders began the briefing by playing pre-recorded footage of Trump boasting about his tax code rewrite onto two screens. But as many media outlets have noted, the president was likely nearby in another room at the same time.

The bizarre situation did not go unnoticed online, with many people likening Trump’s appearance to a movie villain. They also reimagined photos of the briefing in various amusing ways. Here’s a sampling of the humorous responses:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

The bizarre situation provided some comic relief, but prompted other folks to ask why Trump hadn’t wanted to deliver the briefing in person:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Republican Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Donald Trump’s Weird Video Briefing Becomes Bonkers New Meme

CONVERSATIONS