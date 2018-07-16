Trump Tells Hannity: 'We’re Doing Really Well With Russia As Of Today'

President Donald Trump defended his statements after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, crediting himself with diffusing tension between the two nations while praising his counterpart as “very, very strong.”

Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity for a softball interview following the summit in Helsinki. The president said he made great progress with Putin during their private meeting of more than two hours that day, but he said the Russian leader told him it was a “shame” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into 2016 campaign interference had driven a wedge between the two countries.

“Maybe we just knocked down that wedge, but it has driven a wedge, and President Putin said that,” Trump told Hannity. “One of the early things he said when we started was: ‘It’s really a shame, because we could do so much good.’ And they drove a phony wedge. It’s a phony witch hunt.”

“It’s a sad thing,” Trump continued. “It’s a very sad thing for our country to see this.”

“I think we’ve all been foolish. I think we’re all to blame,” the president, standing next to Putin, said during the news conference. He later noted that he didn’t “see any reason why it would be” Russia doing the hacking, noting that “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Putin repeated those denials in a Fox News interview with anchor Chris Wallace, calling allegations of election interference “utterly ridiculous.”

“Do you really believe that someone acting from the Russian territory could have influenced the United States and influenced the choice of millions of Americans?” Putin asked through a translator. “I had to reiterate things I said several times, including during our personal contacts, that the Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere into internal American affairs including election process.”

Speaking with Hannity on Monday, Trump said that America was “doing really well with Russia as of today.”